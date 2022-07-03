'Back on the drugs': Peach thief thrown behind bars again

A 32-year-old woman has been jailed for stealing half a kilogram of peaches, a torch and cigarettes.
Chantelle Smith, of Sampson Street, was on parole when she broke into a car at the Australian Laboratory Services on Leewood Drive and stole the items at 9.20pm on March 10, 2022.
Magistrate David Day said Smith went before the District Court following which she was released from custody, but "she got back on the drugs".
Mr Day said the offence took place in March this year which was significant because Smith was on both an Intensive Correction Order, which is a community-based jail sentence, as well as parole, which expires on February 2023.
"This is low level but it occurs at a time when she's promised the state that she will be of good behaviour," Mr Day said.
Given her history, despite the early plea of guilt, it's still a matter that attracts a custodial sentence of full-time custody.- Police prosecutor Sergeant Carl Smith
Solicitor Taras Maksymczuk said Smith's offending was of a low level and she grew up in significant disadvantage and now has post traumatic stress disorder.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Carl Smith said Smith's parole period was restarted and disagreed that it was a low-level of offending.
"Especially breaking into people's cars and stealing items like that," Sergeant Smith said.
"Given her history, despite the early plea of guilt, it's still a matter that attracts a custodial sentence of full-time custody."
According to information presented to the court, Smith entered the location about 8.20pm on March 10, 2022, and went to the front door of the office and attempted to open the locked door.
She then looked through a window, which was caught on CCTV.
After failing to access the building Smith and an unknown man gained entry to a car and rummaged through the vehicle.
When the victim returned they noticed items from the glove box were strewn across the floor of the car.
They also discovered a torch, a packet of cigarettes, a bag containing half a kilogram of peaches were missing from the vehicle.
Smith has been in custody since she was arrested for these offences on April 4.
She appeared in court for sentencing via an audio visual link and interrupted Mr Day during the sentencing hearing.
"I took the peaches and my partner took the cigarettes, I'm not making excuses," she said.
Smith could later be seen crying over the link while Mr Day handed down a seven-month jail sentence with a four-month non-parole period.
"There's no way the community could be protected if she was at liberty," Mr Day said.
She could be eligible for release on parole on October 28 this year.
He also convicted her without further penalty for entering the vehicle.
