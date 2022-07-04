BATHURST Bulldogs are expected to be without the services of fly half Brad Glasson for several weeks at a minimum after he sustained a left shoulder injury in his team's Blowes Clothing Cup win over Orange City on Saturday.
Glasson's left shoulder was injured midway through the opening half during a tackle, with a fracture being an early diagnosis, although the severity of the injury will not be known until later this week.
The Bulldogs half has been an instrumental part of the club's excellent season to date, steering the offence alongside scrum half Kurt Weekes to have the Bathurst club sitting just two points behind competition leaders Cowra Eagles.
Glasson said it's at least encouraging to know that the current outlook for his return is better than what was originally anticipated.
"They're not entirely sure what the extent is at the moment. I'll be at the fracture clinic later this week to see what the diagnosis is and what the suggestions are," he said.
"The thought at the moment is that it's likely a fracture, which will put me out for a couple of weeks but we'll see what happens. That would be the best case scenario.
"It probably happened around 20 minutes into the game, so pretty early on. It just happened it a tackle when I got slung to the ground and a prop landed on me. I think he picked me up from a mile away.
"I just knew as soon as I hit the ground that something was up. I felt the force of it go through my shoulder. It was a pretty painful experience.
"I've been pumping the panadol since then but it's been feeling pretty good so far. I've just been keeping it pretty stable and not moving it a whole lot."
It leaves the finals series very much on Glasson's radar after initial fears that his season could have been over.
He's avoided major injury history in his time with the club but his shoulders have been a concern for several seasons.
"Lately I've had a little bit more of an injury history, especially with the shoulders, which are a little bit tender at the moment. They've been like that for the last couple of years now, but apart from them everything else has been pretty sweet," Glasson said.
"Tackling some big people probably hasn't been so good for them but it's always good fun."
Bulldogs were still able to record a 35-10 bonus point win over the Lions to keep their minor premiership hopes aflame with five rounds of the regular season to go.
Glasson said it was satisfying to see his side adapt to the muddy and slow conditions at Orange and still execute positive rugby.
"It was a good finish towards the end and we were able to finish up with maximum points, which is all that you could ask for," he said.
"It was pretty miserable conditions up there. It's becoming a typical Orange City day. For some reason we always seem to find the puddles and the mud when we go there. It was a tough fought battle but the boys got all the points.
"I think the team is really thriving and playing well together at the moment. It's great to get the results and keep getting bonus points. The conditions on the weekend didn't suit our game but it was really satisfying to see us change our game plan and still get the job done."
The question now is who gets to call up to replace Glasson at number 10.
Regardless of who the club picks Glasson said they'll slot into role with ease.
"Josh Weekes and Phil Tonkin have been the two who would likely come in for me, and they'd both run the show pretty well," he said.
"There's also Scott Johnston, who's the old veteran head in second grade who is a great option as well. It's great to have a lot of options. It's up to Dean and the selectors for what kind of team they want to pick."
Bulldogs' next game will be away to Orange Emus this Saturday.
