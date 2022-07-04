Central Western Daily

Bathurst Bulldogs' Brad Glasson awaits diagnosis on injured left shoulder

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 4 2022 - 3:31am, first published 3:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHOULDER SCARE: Brad Glasson will be out for an indefinite amount of time following a shoulder injury on Saturday. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

BATHURST Bulldogs are expected to be without the services of fly half Brad Glasson for several weeks at a minimum after he sustained a left shoulder injury in his team's Blowes Clothing Cup win over Orange City on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.