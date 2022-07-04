FOOTBALLING fans of the Central West will have to wait a little longer to see how one of the most anticipated games of the Western Premier League plays out.
Bathurst '75 was set to travel to face Orange Waratahs on Saturday for a game that would send the winner to outright second in the competition - or first, if other results went their way - but rain across the region has put the game on hold.
Saturday morning's downpour has left the two clubs looking to find a new date for their clash, and it will likely make the second-versus-third clash an even higher stakes affair when they do come together.
Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford said it's tough watching this game fall by the wayside, for now, after a week of great anticipation for what promised to be a top quality contest.
"It's a game we wanted to play because if we get a result out of it then we move into second. Now it needs to be a midweek catch up or a weekend double header. It's going to be a bit of a challenge," he said.
"It's probably the best for both teams that it's been delayed because the rain that we've had meant that the conditions wouldn't have led to anything spectacular, worth watching or playing in, but the hardest thing is trying to find the right time to play the catch up game."
The Waratahs-'75 game was one of four Western Premier League matches unable to go ahead on the weekend.
Panorama FC missed a chance to potentially extend their competition lead in their game with Parkes Cobras and the in-form Barnstoneworth United had their momentum briefly stopped before they could meet Dubbo Macquarie.
Orana Spurs won via forfeit over Lithgow Workman's, leaving Dubbo Bulls' 5-3 victory over Mudgee Wolves as the only game to take place.
"Panorama and Parkes were washed out and Barnies and Dubbo Macquarie rescheduled their game before the weekend. There's six teams that were affected on the weekend who now have to find room on their schedule that suits another team," Comerford said.
"It's disappointing to not get a game and a chance to get into that second spot but we've still got to play them at some point. If everything continues on as it is then hopefully we'll still be in a similar position when we do get to play them."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
