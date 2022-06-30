With school holidays just around the corner, there's lots to see and do at Orange Regional Museum this July.
We've got a bumper line up of activities based on our hugely popular kid's show, How Cities Work.
This touring exhibition from Sydney Living Museums is inspired by the Lonely Planet Kids series, and was developed in collaboration with illustrator James Gulliver Hancock.
Kids and adults alike have been having a blast since we opened How Cities Work in April, exploring the city inside and out, top to bottom. From skyscrapers to underground networks, this interactive family exhibition reveals the secret workings of our busy urban centres.
These winter school holidays are your last chance to catch this exciting hands-on exhibition. Why not book in for one of our family tours, which include creative craft making inspired by our urban spaces and are suitable for kids of all ages?
We also have two very special illustration workshops with the one-and-only James Gulliver Hancock.
In Pop up City! on Thursday, July 7, kids can create their very own pop-up artwork inspired by the exhibition using cardboard, paper, glue and coloured pencils. James will demonstrate simple techniques that will turn seemingly ordinary materials into imaginative artworks.
On Friday, July 8, it's time for transport with Design your Vehicle. Create your own fantastic futuristic vehicles as we ask the question, how will you travel in the future?
For our budding engineers, how about a mystery bag invention challenge? On Wednesday July 13, we'll be asking kids to put their problem solving skills to use. Each child will receive a Challenge Card with a problem to solve and a Mystery Bag packed with assorted materials to invent a tool or machine to meet the challenge. Sounds mysterious? Sounds like fun.
Our illustration workshops and Mystery Bag Invention Challenge are great for kids 6+. Bookings are essential for all school holiday activities. You can find out more and book your spot at orangemuseum.eventbrite.com.au.
Orange Regional Museum is open daily 9am-4pm throughout the school holidays. Entry is free.
