There might be some benefits for irrigation or flood mitigation (although not both at the same time as for the former, you need the dam full, and for the latter, you need it empty). But that, overall, the environmental damage far outweighs the small public benefit, which could be obtained using many other (much cheaper) alternative strategies such as infrastructure upgrades to reduce transmission losses; avoidance of building on floodplains; better management of aquifer recharge and groundwater, pipelines and recycling schemes.