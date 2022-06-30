Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics study is set for a boost in Central West high schools, in a bid to curb falling professional participation.
The NSW Generation STEM Community Partnerships Program aims to encourage youth to consider further-education and careers in STEM-related fields.
From next month, students in years 9 and 10 at participating schools will be given access to work experience and mentoring with industry leaders.
Regional Development Australia Central West and the CSIRO partnered to organise the program, with funding from the state government.
"The program ... [will] build STEM skills among students and connect them to career opportunities in our area," RDA Central West director Wayne Sunderland said.
The Central Western Daily has reached out for information on which schools in the region plan to offer the program, and this story will be updated when this becomes available.
