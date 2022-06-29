Classic theatre is coming to Orange this weekend, with an Aussie interpretation of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors.
The Bell Shakespeare Company production will run at Orange's Civic Theatre from 7.30PM on Friday and Saturday.
Advertisement
Tickets are $52 for adults, $45 for theatre members, $48 for concession card holders, and $25 for children.
The Comedy of Errors is one of Shakespeare's earliest plays, and tells the story of identical twins accidentally separated at birth.
"Shipwrecked and separated 33 years earlier, [the characters] miraculously find themselves in the same city," the blurb says. "What could possibly go wrong?"
Based in Sydney, the Bell Shakespeare Company is known for modernising Shakespeare for contemporary audiences.
Janine Watson directed the production, while Julia Billington, Joseph 'Wunujaka' Althouse, Giema Contini, and Skyler Ellis star.
While not one of Shakespeare's best known works, 'Comedy of Errors' has join the vernacular to describe a sequence of unfortunate mistakes.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.