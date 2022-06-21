The rivalry is only young, but Orange CYMS and Orange United are already playing off in tense battles after a goal-scoring thriller on Saturday.
With both sides needing to lift themselves up the Central West Premier League hockey ladder, Orange United came out on top thanks to a sensational performance from Eva Reith-Snare as her side finished 4-3 winners.
Reith-Snare found herself on the goal-sheet twice while Cassidy Hanrahan and Jade Williams were the other scorers.
United's Fiona Reith said some of her side's ability to back up from last weekend's state championships made the win even better.
"(I'm) happy that we played well together and were able to get the win of course. (We) had a few girls who still had tired legs from playing at the Open state championships the weekend before so I'm pretty sure there was relief that the game was over too and we held out a determined CYMS team," she said.
"We were confident to throw the ball around and use everyone on the field. The girls had fun and kept their composure throughout the game which I was very happy about."
While Reith-Snare's two goals undoubtedly made her one of the side's top performers, Reith believes a cohesive performance was crucial in the victory.
"Overall (it was) a massive team effort - backing up from the weekend before and being able to convert our chance and hold CYMS out towards the end of the game," she said.
"We knew they wouldn't give up and they showed their determination and tenacity."
United's win ultimately put them in the top four with Parkes in fifth, Bathurst City sixth and CYMS sitting seventh.
As United prepare to head to Parkes this weekend, Saturday's win couldn't be more vital as it looks to maintain momentum despite missing key players.
"(It was) very important as we have a few of our rep players away on representative duties that means they will miss a couple of games," Reith explained.
"However, this would also give the opportunity to other players to play at this level and get some experience."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
