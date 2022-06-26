The Macquarie Raiders made life hard for themselves on Saturday but they delivered when it mattered to score a tough Peter McDonald Premiership win over Orange CYMS.
The Raiders won 32-24 at Apex Oval and while captain-coach Alex Ronayne said the result proves his side is one to take seriously this year, he's also aware things can still improve.
Macquarie proved its own worst enemy at times on Saturday, most notably in the first 40 minutes.
The visitors' first two tries came off the first two penalties the Raiders conceded while the hosts also made an error from the kick-off immediately after scoring their fourth try and allowed CYMS winger Jordan Clark to score the first of his two tries and cut the lead to 20-14 at the break.
The second half was more a grinding contest and while CYMS dragged the score back to 20-all and then 26-24, the Raiders maintained their composure and when Ronayne put Filisione Pauta over inside the final 10 minutes it proved the match-winning moment.
"I'm very satisfied," Ronayne said.
"We've been building this team for a long time and we're just starting to hit our straps now. It's very nice to go two in a row.
"They're a good team and we proved today we're here."
The win was more impressive given influential halfback Josh Merritt suffered a knee injury inside the first five minutes and didn't return.
The versatile Blake Merritt, who had been dropped back to the bench for the game after losing the fullback spot to Josh Nixon, was called on to slot into the halves. The youngster provided a calming influence and kicked the all important final conversion to make it an eight-point game with eight minutes remaining.
While many would have viewed the benching as a demotion, Ronayne was adamant Blake Merritt remains a key part of his team.
"He did a good job. He always does his job week in, week out. I've got a lot of trust in him and he proved that today. He's a first grader," Ronayne said, before touching on the decision to move Nixon from centres to the back.
"We're still finding our way with this team. We've got some really good players here. He (Nixon) is a really strong ball runner so I thought I'd give him a go there and he proved today that he's our fullback."
While the Raiders have bounced back from two success losses with two successive wins, Orange CYMS has now lost two of its past three games.
We've got some star power to come back in but that was there to be had today and we let it slip.- Daniel Mortimer
Heading to Dubbo in second spot in the Group 10 pool behind Mudgee, CYMS were without the unavailable Joe Lasagavibau and injured forward Ethan Bereyne.
Both have been hugely important for CYMS this season while centre Marcel Ikinofo went off injured in the early stages and prop Cam Jones also failed to finish the match.
Captain-coach Daniel Mortimer admitted that all had an impact on his side's performance but it couldn't make up for the fact the Orange team had chances to win the match in the second half.
"They were hungry. We were hungry too but we just couldn't ice those moments and we paid for it," Mortimer said, having almost single-handedly got his side across the line with a brilliant kicking game and a second-half try.
"We've got some star power to come back in but that was there to be had today and we let it slip.
"It's frustrating but we'll learn from it and, luckily, there's still next week to move on to and fix those mistakes."
Nixon impressed for Macquarie in his first game at fullback this season with his communication and playmaking ability proving key while the back row of Pauta, Ronayne and Jordan Reynolds also got through a mountain of work on Saturday.
Kane McDermott was again busy at dummyhalf and scored his side's first try on five minutes while centres Corey Cox and CJ Ralph also crossed in the win.
Ronayne pointed as fitness as one area his side needs to work on but the main feeling post-game was satisfaction as Macquarie made it two wins from three games against Group 10 opposition so far this season.
The Raiders will fancy their chances of making it three straight wins next weekend when they are at home again for a meeting with a Wellington Cowboys side which is without a victory this season.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
