Central Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days snapping away at sports games across the city.
On Saturday Jude was at the Orange Hockey Centre for a game between Orange Cyms and Souths.
Jude was also at Wade Park where Warriors were against Trundle in League Tag. Sports journalist Lachie Harper was there for the following men's fixture.
On Saturday Jude also went along to the Rugby Union Derby for both first and second grade games.
Jude also took pictures at Sir Jack Brabham Park for a game where Barnies were playing Waratahs.
On Sunday Carla went to Manildra for the Woodbridge Cup Rugby League.
