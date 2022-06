Hawks have named an extended bench for a vital Group 10 top four clash. The biggest news from Hawks' squad is the inclusion of Fijian Waqasaqa Qiolevu. The utility forward and outside back is currently apart of the Fijian rugby league squad and while it's unlikely, he could suit up for the game against St Pat's if available. If unavailable he's likely to play the following weekend against Mudgee Dragons.