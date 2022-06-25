Central Western Daily

Wyangala Dam expansion should be shelved, says ANU Professor Jamie Pittock

By Liv Casben
Updated June 25 2022 - 10:46am, first published 6:30am
ANU Professor Jamie Pittock says expanding Wyangala Dam is not the answer to the region's water issues.

Scientists are urging major dam projects in New South Wales and Queensland be abandoned, warning of significant environmental and agricultural consequences.

Local News

