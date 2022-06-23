When it comes to rugby union in the bush, there's not many names more well known than Josh 'Blocker' Tremain.
Now, even more people throughout country rugby union circles will become familiar with the front-rower after his selection in the NSW Country training squad.
And while it might be his second selection in two years, if Tremain can secure the final tick of approval after August's training camp, it'll be the first time he's pulled on the NSW Country Cockatoos jersey since 2008 after 2021 was cancelled due to COVID.
"My last time running on (for Country) was 2008, after that I spent a few years chopping and changing going overseas and playing in Europe," he said.
"In 2009 I got injured as well so I was out of the system unfortunately and the decision I made at the time was to have a look at the world and play overseas."
Tremain's selection was sealed with a brilliant Country Championship campaign where Central West fell just short in the grand final.
You really are playing with the best of the best from NSW in the bush- Josh Tremain
While the first priority was a treble for the Blue Bulls, the Orange City veteran agreed that Country selection is constantly in the back of your mind.
"For sure, it always is," he said.
"I've worked hard the last six months, to try and make the country side again after last year was cancelled."
"It's always on my mind but you never really know until you find out."
The news of course came via a phone call, but the long wait kept Tremain in suspense.
"I got the call at 7:50 on Friday night, last year they called me at 6:30 and I thought oh well maybe I didn't make it," he said.
"But after talking to Charlie French at Forbes, he didn't get the call till 9pm so he was waiting longer."
Tremain's selection is just rewards for the hard-working front-rower who describes the NSW Country squad as a special bond that, ideally, you don't want to miss out on.
"You're with a group of guys, you go through (the years and ranks) together, there's certain coaches staff and they obviously like your style of play so they generally keep selecting you if you're playing well," he explained.
"The biggest difference (between Central West and Country) is the intensity goes up another notch.
"You really are playing with the best of the best from NSW in the bush so it's exciting that there's some things you can teach guys and other things you can learn.
"That's the thing I love about it; the friendships you gain and the people you meet. And playing at that high intensity everyone is good at their job so it just flows a bit better."
The NSW Country Cockatoos will go into training camp in August before the squad is cut down and travels for the National Rugby Championship at Adelaide in September.
And what will it take to secure that plane ticket to the city of churches?
"I've been thinking about it a lot, for the next seven weeks I'm just going to train my ass off as hard as I can, make sure the body is fully prepared and try and go in with a clear mind and give it all I've got. That's all I can do," he said.
"There'll be 11 that miss out, it'll be disappointing for those 11 and I'm just hoping it won't be me but you can only do what you can and try your best."
Tremain won't be the only Central West player apart of the program with Mahe Fangupo, Charlie French (Forbes), Peter Fitzsimmons, Justin Mobbs, Joe Nash (Bathurst Bulldogs), Damien Michael (Cowra), Dan Ryan (Parkes), Filisone Pauta and Ratu Pecili Rocco (Dubbo Roos) all selected.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
