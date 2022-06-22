Central Western Daily

Westfund Ferguson Cup: Orange City and Orange Emus playing off in second derby of the year

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:04am, first published June 22 2022 - 10:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME ON: Brittany Profke, Holly Jones, Laura Laspina and Bec Bryden. Photo: LACHLAN HARPER

Two players, two different derby experiences.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.