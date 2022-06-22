Two players, two different derby experiences.
For Orange Emus veteran, Bec Bryden, the Orange derby is a fixture she's played in for many years.
The determined forward started playing for Emus in 2004, and two retirements later, she says this year is 'definitely' her last.
"I broke my nose as a kid and can't breathe out of one side. The doctor won't touch me while I'm playing football," she laughed.
In contrast, Orange City's Brittany Profke is in her first season, making the move from Sydney.
And after never watching or playing rugby union before, she's found a home with Orange City at Pride Park.
"I moved to a country town so I thought how do you make friends other than playing footy?" she said.
"It's been pretty good, I've had a lot of fun, the team is very kind and it's a welcoming club.
"I enjoy the camaraderie on the field and I've been weight-lifting for years so I'm enjoying getting back to more fitness and strength based activities."
Naturally, Emus' 27-5 victory over City in round four was her first derby and it's one she has a distinct memory of.
"Compared to all our other games, the intensity was definitely there," she said.
"I came out of the game with a black eye, everyone at work thought I got in a brawl."
Well that intensity will return in the Westfund Ferguson Cup - and this time Friday night fever is hitting the town.
Following on from last year's Friday night match, Orange City and Orange Emus will once again face off under lights as both sides look to climb the ladder.
For Bryden, in an unpredictable season, she recalls the first derby this season as her favourite game of the year.
"It was my first game back (after a foot injury), plus the Orange Emus women's 21st anniversary made that day special particularly for us older girls that were playing," she said.
"There's always that little bit of rivalry being cross-town teams - we're better than them anyway."
City captain Holly Jones believes the key to turning around that round four result will come down to her side's ability to put points on the board.
"I think focusing on what we train on, mainly on our attack. Come training we'll be working a lot on our attack, our defence is pretty well covered," she said.
"You just have to go out with a lot of heart, a derby is always hard, everyone wants to win."
Friday night's match will kick off at 7:30pm while Colts are also scheduled to play at 6:30.
The men's senior grades will play on Saturday afternoon.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
