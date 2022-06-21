Residents of an Orange retirement village were given a rude awaking on Tuesday morning after a truck crashed into the building.
Paramedics from NSW Ambulance were called to Eureka Orange in Albert Street just after 8am on June 21.
Advertisement
A spokesman for NSW Ambulance said one crew was dispatched to the scene.
"There was a patient who was in the loungeroom when someone went through the bedroom wall," the spokesman said.
"The patient in question was a male in his 70s and was assessed at the scene but no transport to Orange Hospital was required."
The spokesman confirmed that the person treated at the scene was a resident of the retirement village.
The driver of the truck sustained no injuries according to the NSW Ambulance spokesman.
Police have been contacted for comment. A crew from the fire brigade were also called to the scene.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.