Central Western Daily

Truck crashes into retirement village in Albert Street, Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAMAGE: The truck crashed into the bedroom wall of the retirement village. Photo: TROY PEARSON/TNV.

Residents of an Orange retirement village were given a rude awaking on Tuesday morning after a truck crashed into the building.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.