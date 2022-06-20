ORANGE was one of 86 councils in NSW given permission to increase its rates above a 0.7 per cent peg on Monday.
Orange City Council Finance Policy Committee Chair Kevin Duffy said it was a relief the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal had heeded NSW government advice, meaning Orange ratepayers will pay the maximum 2.5 per cent increase for the 2022-23 financial year.
IPART's announcement came on the eve of the council adopting its budget for 2022-23 at this Thursday's meeting.
Speaking from this week's National General Assembly in Canberra, Cr Duffy said it wasn't surprising IPART had backed down on its original plan.
"It's as though IPART have been in the wilderness for four or five years. Everyone wasn't happy with that," Cr Duffy said, referring to the impact a lowly 0.7 peg would have had on council's operating costs.
"It [would have meant] a difference of $680,000 and it's ongoing."
The budget to be adopted on Thursday had assumed the 2.5 per cent increase would be granted but, as in previous years, the delivery/operational plan will run with a $1.78 million deficit.
General fund capital expenditure for 2022-23 is $41.3 million which covers major projects the Southern Feeder Road, the Planetarium and Conservatorium and the progression of the Jack Brabham Sports Precinct.
"In this budget we're looking at the building of the Conservatorium and Planetarium, we acknowledge also with the roads, Clergate Road is a little behind, but it is going to be done, hopefully very shortly, but also $600,000 has gone to footpaths which is something council has been doing very well over the last three or four years and we've committed to keep that top dollar," he said.
"Also in the budget, which is fully funded this time is the Southern Feeder Road to Woodward Street, that hopefully commences shortly.
"We're hoping that will relieve the pressure of Anson Street and Peisley Street. We do acknowledge that it will have an impact on Woodward Street and Woodward Street has huge traffic at the moment,
"What that means is we've got to be on the ball and look the future and try and get the money for the rest of the Southern Feeder which is very important."
Operational expenditure for the 12 months from July 1 this year will be $108,138.984 (which includes $16m on water supply and almost $11m on sewer operations), capital expenditure $68,216,852 (almost $19m for water and $8m on sewer). Overall, $6,193,803 will be repaid on loans.
Council is also expected to adopt a recommendation for a mini-budget in September which was scheduled by CEO David Waddell to allow for a 'realignment' after what's been a hectic six months for councillors following the delayed Local Government Election.
Mr Waddell explained councillors needed to adopt the budget on Thursday to enable council operations to continue after June 30.
The minibudget would then give councillors a chance to tweak the budget after becoming fully briefed on the Community Strategic Plan, which was also produced this year, and also to better digest the implications of the NSW Government budget to be handed down on Tuesday night.
In his report, Mr Waddell said council will need to consider its overall forward position even though it is performing above benchmark levels.
He said those levels were dropping inline with council's plan to invest in the city and recover from "the difficult COVID years". Mr Waddell also said the debt-cover ratio was above the benchmark.
"One day soon it will be time to pull out of the dive," he wrote.
Cr Duffy said operating within a deficit $1.78 million was tolerable.
"At the end of the day your community needs to keep growing apart as far as its assets and presentation and we've got to keep doing projects," he said.
The budget also recommends councillor allowances be set at $25,310 and the mayoral allowance be $62,510.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
