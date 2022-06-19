DEVELOPER Maas Group is hoping its application to outstrip a 16m height restriction by more than four metres is viewed within the context of the potential for its major housing project on the old base hospital site.
To be built in two stages and featuring a park in the centre, the development will build 17 townhouses along the Dalton Street side of the 10690 metres square lot bounded by Dalton, Sale and Prince Streets in the first stage of the project.
Advertisement
The second stage will be a 63-apartment complex on the southern side fronting Prince Street.
The townhouses on Dalton Street will be two storey, with basement car parking for 34 vehicles while the apartment building will have a 104-space basement car park.
Currently there are varying height limits of 16m and 25m on the site but the majority of the 25m limit is where the park space is proposed with the five-storey Prince Street complex requiring some leniency.
In its application Maas suggests the proposed variation could be considered minor in scale and the development will appear visually compliant from the surrounding streetscapes.
At this stage, the existing Sale Street parking lot will remain in place.
A feature of the project is a public green space between the residential buildings which is part of the stage two development and which, when established, will be handed over to Orange City Council.
Orange Mayor Jason Hamling is encouraging residents to find out more about the proposed project and to consider making a submission.
"This is a first for Orange," he said.
"It's the first time a proposal for a large, multi-storey apartment block has been put forward and I'm hoping residents take the time to find out more about it, and think about making a submission if they wish," Cr Jason Hamling said.
The details of this agreement are also on show for community comment.
While Orange City Council is dealing with the public exhibition of the DA, the consideration of the approval for the project will be handled by the Western Regional Planning Panel (WRPP).
The WRRP will consider the DA because the value of the project is more than the WRRP project threshold of $5 million.
Advertisement
Orange City Council and MAAS have entered an agreement for the sale of the site which will soon be finalised.
Until the sale is finalised it also means the WRRP is the consent authority.
OCOCC first announced it's partnership with Maas for the site in September last year. Then the project was touted at around $30m.
Project documents are available on the YourSay Orange website 103 Prince Street | Your Say Orange (nsw.gov.au) and Orange City Council is organising a public information session to be held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 at 6pm in the Council Chambers.
The deadline for comments is 5pm on Monday, July 18 2022.
Advertisement
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.