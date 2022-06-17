The school spirit of James Sheahan Catholic High School (JSC) is alive and well.
By clinching victory on Friday, JSC were officially announced winners of the Interschool Cup between themselves, St Johns College Dubbo and Red Bend Catholic College Forbes.
Advertisement
After COVID ruined the final leg last year, Sheahan's victory made them the inaugural champions - a feeling school captain Hugh Thornhill described as 'bittersweet'.
With a host of events throughout the day including chess, debating, engineering challenge, theatre sports, netball, basketball, touch football, soccer, league tag, mixed frisbee and volleyball, the boys rugby league was the final event.
After trailing at half-time, Penrith Panthers SG Ball winner Connor Vardanega inspired his side with a two-try effort in a sensational comeback.
The second-rower was too strong on the edge, and all the cover defence in the world couldn't stop him from clinching the winner as he booted the ball into the crowd in celebration.
With students swarming the ground after the win, sports leader Sophie Banks said it was great to see a strong bond between the school after a few tough years.
"It was a very tense game but we knew we had to win that to get on top," she explained.
"It was good to get all the school spirit up and running since we haven't had much going on with COVID and younger kids couldn't get involved (before) so it's good for them to see how our school gets involved in school spirit."
Over recent weeks, James Sheahan defeated Redbend 35-25 in the first leg, St Johns won against Redbend 30-22 in the next round before James Sheahan won on Friday 37-23.
Overall, Redbend finished on 47, St Johns on 61 and James Sheahan 72.
Each event is scored separately with a win worth three points, a draw worth two points and a loss worth one point.
James Sheahan Catholic High School sports coordinator Kylie Jordan said the Cup was founded to build a strong relationship and rivalry between schools across the Central West.
Advertisement
"It's an opportunity for catholic schools around the diocese to be able to come together in sport as well as other co-curricular activities," she said.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.