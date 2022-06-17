Four corrections officers have saved the life of a baby who had stopped breathing at a cafe.
Corrective Services NSW officers Micheal Williams, Sean Delarue, Ross Cobby and Andrew Fileman raced into action upon hearing panicked shouts at The Def Chef, in Dubbo, while enroute to Broken Hill Correctional Centre.
Advertisement
"We'd just sat down and heard screaming from the kitchen, so we jumped the counter and saw dad holding his baby, who was blue in the face," Mr Williams said.
"We're all trained to run straight into the thick of it and help. It didn't seem like much to us because we revive people in prison but it was surreal being a little baby in the community."
Their skills mean a young girl is thankfully with us today.- Commissioner Kevin Corcoran
Commissioner Kevin Corcoran applauded the officers for their life-saving response, which lasted around 10 minutes before paramedics arrived.
The mother of the baby sent a very grateful thank you text to the officers later that day.
"Thank you very, very much for saving my daughter's life today," the text said.
Mr Corcoran said he was "immensely proud" of the team's ability to act in a time sensitive, high-pressure environment.
"Their skills mean a young girl is thankfully with us today," Mr Corcoran said.
"Correctional officers are highly skilled, needing to be first responders to medical emergencies, fire or dangerous situations in a prison setting.
"They are often the unsung heroes behind prison walls working to keep our communities safe and situations like this rescue highlights their skills and dedication."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.