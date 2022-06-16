The 99th edition of the time-honoured Astley Cup competition kicked off in style on Thursday.
Hosted by Orange High School, the opening day of the first tie of the 2022 competition included athletes competitions, tennis and soccer matches.
Bathurst High School made the trip up the Mitchell Highway this year, and the competition between two old rivals was as fierce and healthy as ever.
Champions Dubbo will get a crack at defending their crown next week.
