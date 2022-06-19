Well, if this scale rail issue isn't a perfect example of what Orange City Council should be supporting financially I really can't think of another.
Council wishes to have the sporting fields, bike tracks, street art and other interesting activities for the locals and visitors alike, therefore aiding this club to continue with what probably amounts to a couple of thousand dollars seems like a no-brainier.
There has, only last week, been a playground provided by council in this very park themed on the fact that there are trains there.
It would be a crying shame to see another childhood memory lost from Orange.
