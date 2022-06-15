Central Western Daily
Letters | Foresight and planning, it'll hold the community in good stead when it comes to water

By Amy Hiller
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:23am
It wasn't that long ago Orange was planning for 'day zero', now it's pleasing to see more planning to avoid days like that again, writes Amy Hiller

Congratulations to Orange City Council for demonstrating responsible leadership by undertaking thorough longer term planning for water supplies ("Are we watertight for next drought?" Central Western Daily, 9/6).'

