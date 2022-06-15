Congratulations to Orange City Council for demonstrating responsible leadership by undertaking thorough longer term planning for water supplies ("Are we watertight for next drought?" Central Western Daily, 9/6).'
Recognising the need to adapt to a changing climate is vital for the prosperity and future of regions like Orange.
Incorporating climate modelling, understanding likely population growth patterns, investigating supplemental water supply options, and maintaining water saving restrictions, all seem important components.
No doubt solutions are complex and need careful consideration but foresight and planning should hold the community in good stead now and into the future.
