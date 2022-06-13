A new children's playground has opened in Matthews Park on Moulder Street - 800 metres from the Orange CBD.
Directly opposite the existing scale-railway, the amenity includes three swings, two slides, a climbing wall, and train-themed crawling tunnel.
A new concrete footpath has also been installed through the often-muddy park, with additional picnic tables, chairs, and trees planned.
While the construction fencing has been pulled down to provide public access, more information will be announced by council later this week.
Planning for the playground began in June 2021, at a projected cost of $250,000 through the Future City fund.
New playgrounds are also planned at Larance Park, Sullivan Reserve, Glenroi Oval, and Sir Neville Howse Park.
Multiple families visited the park over the weekend with small children, and expressed satisfaction with the completed project.
The opening coincides with the launch of an online tool to locate public parks and playgrounds in Orange, accessible here.
