Central Western Daily

Motorcyclist injured after crashing with a ute on Newell Highway

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 12 2022 - 10:27pm, first published 10:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance crews attended the scene. Picture: Belinda Soole

The Newell Highway was brought to a stand still and a major NSW Racing event impacted after a man was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.