June 10, 2021 - it's a date none of us are likely to forget in a hurry.
Twelve months ago to the day, Orange received one of its best snowfalls in decades, some saying it was the best blanket the city has received in 40 years.
Snow covered the city a year ago morning, with as much as 10cm recorded in different parts of Orange, while higher areas of Mount Canobolas were completely blanketed.
Photographer JUDE KEOGH snapped these photos, while some were also contributed from our valued readers, so let's jump back a year and check it all out.
