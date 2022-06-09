Central Western Daily
Photos

Snow in Orange, 2021: All the photos from the city's bumper June snowfall from a year ago

Updated June 9 2022 - 6:32am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

June 10, 2021 - it's a date none of us are likely to forget in a hurry.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.