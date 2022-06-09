MAKING her first appearance at Bloomfield back in 1966, Jenny Sharp's scrubs were worn for the last time on Tuesday, May 31.
"It was a hard decision, because nursing's been my life," Mrs Sharp said.
"And they're the only friends you have, your colleagues at work, so I'll miss their daily contact while I bow out gracefully and find a new life."
After starting her nursing career at Bloomfield in the 60s, Jenny Sharp then worked in Wontama nursing home before ending up at the Orange Base Hospital in 1975, where she commenced her formal training and studies in general nursing.
Bar a small gap after buying and operating a fish shop, The Alpine Takeaway, Mrs Sharp quickly found herself back at the base hospital, with nursing easily occupying the entirety of her adult years from then to now.
"A career span of 47 years at Orange Hospital is a remarkable achievement and we have all been privileged to call Jen a teammate and friend," Orange Health Service's director of nursing and midwifery, Jo Dean said.
"Jen is one-of-a-kind and [she] was affectionately known [as] 'Gran' to her colleagues, because she always looked after the staff she worked with."
While she talks fondly of her peers and says the highlights of her career were "all of it", one standout memory came to mind for the very new retiree.
"I was on the ball committee for 21 years, myself and about another five girls I worked with, and we raised money for equipment for the hospital," Mrs Sharp said.
"We had amazing balls, they were really, really good. So, that would have to be one of them, but there were lots of highlights - all of it, really."
Though she says her husband wants the couple to go fishing and skiing at their holiday house, Mrs Sharp also says she's a real "home body", with a big garden to look after and a few social moments to add to the calendar.
"I'll have a lot more time for gardening and my own personal contact with my friends, which you don't have much time for when you work, so I'll go out for more cups of coffee now I think," she said.
Which, will be a huge transition after decades of rotating shiftwork - from years-worth of long night duties, early morning shifts and rostered afternoons.
"I've looked after people for so long, so it'll be a bit of a change," Mrs Sharp said.
"Because nursing people back to health is what I've known for so long - seeing a sick person get well and get to go home, that's what I like."
A difficult choice, Mrs Sharp refers to her retirement timeline, in nursing and in life, as 'good innings'.
"I didn't really want to retire, I really don't, but the time comes where you've got to have time to yourself so I didn't renew my registration; which is due at the end of May," she said.
"But I'm 74-years-old next month in July, so that's pretty good innings I think."
Exceeding 'the norm' in her day-to-day duties over the many years, Ms Dean says Orange hospital's long-time nurse will be missed by all.
"She had a can-do attitude and went above and beyond every day at work, offering support, compassion and care to all her patients and colleagues," Ms Dean said.
"Jen will be missed by all who have worked with her and we'd all like to wish her well in retirement."
