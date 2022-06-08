LADIES have been warned to "look out", with an adults-only production making its way to Orange later this month.
With the two-hour show coined a "visual feast", the Sydney Hotshots National Tour will be at the city's Waratahs Sports Club on June 25, which will play host to The Secret Fantasies Tour - an evening where the entertainment is brought to crowd-goers by six scarcely-clothed men.
"We're back on the road and the girls are just going absolutely nuts for the new show," the crew's emcee, Paul Reynolds said.
"It's based on the movie, Magic Mike, so we've got that kind of choreography in the show and our all-new dudes are from all over the place - from various backgrounds, their ages from 21 through to 35 - and they've been hard at work, banging away in the studio to bring a really good, fun show."
Designed to have all the right elements as far as "comedy, sexiness and fun" go, Mr Reynolds says the regional cities are amidst the ones the team most look forward to - even after 15 years of the show's existence.
"It's done in really good taste and we've been doing it for a long, long time," he said.
"We travel into all of the small towns right across the country, so we especially love to go into these towns and leave everybody on a really big high - from a variety of music, lots of comedy, guys in costumes - we do a lot of stuff both on and off stage, it's a great night."
With the interactive experience showcasing on-stage lap dances, a limbo set, a car wash scene and a range of uniformed men - either rescuing audience members or doing a full body search - there's a particular scenario that Mr Reynolds is feeling very confident about for the city's gig attenders.
"If there's one routine that I know will go off in Orange, it's our cowboy routine," he said.
"It's choreographed to the song Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy and it goes off - it absolutely kills it at country shows.
"It's a really technical routine with the moves from belt buckling and shoe shuffling, hats on and off, spins and turns - some really hardcore, bump and grind cowboy stuff."
Featuring on the show Australia's Got Talent at the end of June as well, Mr Reynolds says its crew has been pretty busy - with a couple of special mentions to some new faces on the team.
"We've got a couple of really, really hot guys that the girls are going nuts over and one of them is from the Gold Coast, Sebastian," Mr Reynolds said.
"He's 6'2", golden tan, hard abs, killer smile, a really nice, down to earth guy and a real good crowd pleaser - Seb's like our Magic Mike."
The other note went to a 6'3" professional basketball player with a Jamaican background, though, Mr Reynolds says all of the performers are unique and extremely popular across the board.
"Girls at end of show all have their own 'favourites', because all of the boys have their own [appealing] qualities - and we've got a crew that's just down to earth and fun all around."
Some of those crew members will pose as firemen, who will each rescue three different people from the audience, as well as a scene with a "New York police officer on a mission" - who will seek out a guilty person, all while swinging cuffs in hand to find them.
At the end of the show, an intimate contest with a twist will close out the evening.
"We'll select some women to bring up onto the stage and put them on the chairs, but we'll swing it around ... and that's when the real competition starts."
To book tickets to The Secret Fantasies Tour in Orange scheduled for Saturday, June 25, head online to the eventbrite website.
The Sydney Hotshots will kick the evening off from 7:30pm until 9:30pm at Waratahs Sports Club, 34 Telopea Way.
