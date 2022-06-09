A PARADE featuring Santa Claus and other toddler-friendly events could feature during Christmas celebrations in Orange this year but there will be no fireworks on New Year's eve.
Instead, a laser and light show is planned, keeping with Orange City Council's policy which was brought in recently to alleviate the impact of fire restrictions.
Advertisement
Fireworks had been suggested as part of a report into how council would use a $287,000 grant from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW fund, $220,000 of which has been rubber-stamped for the Winter Fire Festival, which will be extended from three days to 10 from August 5.
The balance, $67,582, will be spent on New Year's Eve celebrations although Cr Tony Mileto suggested council look at redirecting some of that funding towards a toddler-friendly Christmas event.
"Maybe we could create something new, something for little kids," Cr Mileto said, speaking on his suggestion for a Christmas parade down Summer Street featuring Santa.
Cr Kevin Duffy, who had taken in Sydney's 'Vivid' the night before the council meeting, suggested a similar style of light projection for Orange's older landmarks.
Council CEO explained funding from the proposed fireworks display would be transferred to the laser light show but Director of Corporate and Commercial Services Rachelle Robb told the meeting staff were looking into Orange's festive season celebrations, including enhancing Carols by Candlelight and extending Christmas lighting.
Carols by Candlelight will be held on December 10 with $30,700 budgeted for the event.
Also approved on Tuesday night spending a $35,000 grant from the Federal government's Building Better Regions fund on the Spring Into Summer Orange Mile in December. Council will also kick in $35,000 for the event, which is a condition of the grant.
At this stage, the Orange Mile will start at Wade Park and finish at the intersection of McNamara and Byng Streets.
Cr Frances Kinghorne congratulated staff on plans to extend the Winter Fire Festival, which begins on August 5.
"I really love the idea about extending the winter fire festival. Being a cold place in winter is something that's perceived as a bit of a negative, especially by the locals and this really embraces it," she said.
The last laser light show was staged in 2020 at Wade Park.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
HAVE YOUR SAY
Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Advertisement
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.