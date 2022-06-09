Central Western Daily

Upcoming safety upgrades for several school zones in Orange and Cabonne

EG
By Emily Gobourg
June 9 2022 - 9:00pm
WATCH THESE SPACES: Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway met with Bowen Public School principal, Marianne Pankhurst and Orange Anglican Grammar School principal, Louis Stringer following successful funding for school zone upgrades. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

IMPROVEMENTS to several school zones across Orange and the Cabonne Shire will soon unfold, with the government's latest pocket of funding to cover 80 per cent of the costs.

EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

