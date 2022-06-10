Central Western Daily
Meet the Locals

Catherine Biggers worked at Orange's Woolworths in Anson Street for 35 years straight

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
June 10 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUT WITH A SMILE: Catherine Biggers retired after spending 35 years straight working for Woolworths. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

"A five year plan."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.