"A five year plan."
That's what Catherine Biggers envisioned for herself when, for the second time in her life, she began working at the Anson Street Woolworths.
Not only did she make it to the five year milestone, she tacked on another 30 for good measure, before she decided to retire at the start of June this year.
"We've got a caravan and I said to my husband that we should retire and go tripping when we're healthy," she said on the decision to retire.
"When I got to 35 I thought that would do."
Mrs Biggers' first stint at the supermarket came in 1978 as a packer, before she progressed into a cashier role.
"I remember it was an old, black register where you had to punch everything in and bring the handle down beside you," she said.
"There were no conveyor belts, you had to bring everything down on a board which you pulled along."
She would stay there for 2.5 years before she tried her hand at "a life outside of Woolies."
She went on to get married, have kids and then by 1987, found her way back to the supermarket as a night filler.
"I planned to go back for five years until the kids went to school and then find something during the day," Mrs Biggers said.
"One of the other ladies who worked there with me said the same thing and was there for 30-odd years as well."
After 7.5 years as a night filler, she would work her way up to find herself as the store's 'planogrammer'. This meant that for the next decade-and-a-half, Mrs Biggers would be the "little person who moved everything around."
"The Christmas and Easter displays, all the events, I did all of that. They're going to miss me," she said with a smile.
Looking back on her time at the store, she said it was the interaction with customers that she would miss the most.
"It's awesome, and you speak to them every week, but you don't realise what an impact you have on their life," she said.
"I've made so many beautiful friends and people love to have a chat.
"There's one bloke that comes every Monday morning who will come up and go 'good morning Miss Catherine, how are you today' and would come to see how you're doing in life. You have that connection with a lot of people."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
