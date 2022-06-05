Central Western Daily

Truck driver Robert Crockford loses appeal bid for fatal crash near Dubbo in 2018

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
June 5 2022 - 11:00pm
The scene of the incident on the Newell Highway that saw a young couple's life together tragically cut short. Picture: Bradley Guest

A jailed Queensland truck driver responsible for a horror crash which killed a young couple near on the Newell Highway in 2018 has failed in his bid to have his convictions quashed.

Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

