Central Western Daily
Photos

Downhill mountain bike Trail of Awesomeness on track to open this month

WD
By William Davis
June 3 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trail of Awesomeness Job Manager Charlie Todd. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

A mountain bike track - said to be "among the best in Australia" - is near completion, after years of planning, massive investment, and complex design work on a rudimentary video game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WD

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.