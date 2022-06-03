A mountain bike track - said to be "among the best in Australia" - is near completion, after years of planning, massive investment, and complex design work on a rudimentary video game.
The downhill 'Trail of Awesomeness' spans approximately eight kilometres between the Glenwood Forrest and Galinbundinya Trail, on the west side of Mount Canobolas.
Located within the existing pine plantation and accessible via Boree Street, the winding sequence of clay jumps and turns will be free for public use when officially open - likely before the end of this month.
The new facility is unrelated to controversial council proposals for a track in the mountain's conservation area, and was funded through a series of State Government grants to the Orange Mountain Bike Club.
"It was about four years ago that we started looking, after the loss of Kinross ... we saw there was potential here," Jack Rahilly, the club's head of track building and maintenance, said.
"We're hoping to finish the 'Trail of Awesomeness' this month, but with wet weather we might need to keep people off until it dries out a bit more."
Mr Rahilly designed most of the trail himself using computer renders: "I was able to take digital models of the terrain and was able to use that in the development of the trail to dictate the best path."
"It [showed] the best way to take the trails so you're always going downhill and maintaining momentum ... I was actually even able to bring it into a video game to test ride the trail."
Once a design had been finalised and approved by council, Canberra-based company Iconic Trails was contracted to carry out the brief at a cost of approximately $220,000.
Continuous rain and an icy cold-snap last month pushed construction back several weeks, however work has since restarted and multiple people are now on deck to complete the project.
Job manager and mountain bike enthusiast Charlie Todd said: "It's among the best trails in the Australia, and absolutely comparable to Thredbo and Tasmania - currently the benchmarks."
Rahilly was equally impressed following a recent trial run: "It's absolutely fantastic, you just hold and speed and everything flows really well and predictably from one feature to the next.
"Minimum peddling and braking is required ... It's something for a vast array of skilled riders from beginners to experts - everyone can get a rewarding experience out of it as well."
