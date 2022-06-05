Central Western Daily

Orange dentists report being booked out despite new study results

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated June 5 2022 - 3:30am, first published 3:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN DEMAND: Dr Sabrina Manickam from McAnulty-Manickam Dental said the practice is as busy as ever. Photo: JUDE KEOGH and SHUTTERSTOCK

A dentist shortage is being reported in Orange with several practices saying they are booked out and in need of more staff.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.