A dentist shortage is being reported in Orange with several practices saying they are booked out and in need of more staff.
The news comes despite a recent study indicating more people across the country are deferring dental treatment due to rising cost of living pressures.
Advertisement
The study commissioned by online booking service AirSmile found 71 per cent of Australians plan to delay dental treatments for at least 12 months, even though dental has avoided heavy price increases in the last year.
The finding was derived from a survey of an independent panel of 1008 people from across the country.
It found that 43 per cent of respondents would delay check-ups and dental cleans; 40 per cent would delay cosmetic dentistry, such as whitening or veneers; and 32 per cent would delay teeth straightening, such as braces.
A sizable proportion would also delay important treatment for dental issues that were not causing pain. Almost one in three would delay the removal of a non-painful wisdom tooth and 30 per cent the removal of a non-painful tooth, while 28 per cent would delay dental crowns or bridges.
Dental issues that cause pain or decay were the least likely to be deferred. Among them 22 per cent would delay fillings, 21 per cent root canals, 17 per cent fixing a cracked tooth and 12 per cent treatment for a painful tooth.
It also found people aged between 18 and 34 were more likely to delay dental work with 81 per cent of respondents compared with 73 per cent of 35 to 64-year-olds, and 50 per cent of over-65s.
NSW figures indicated 73 per cent of people would delay dental treatments in the next 12 months, due to cost of living issues.
Figures were not available at a local level however, several Orange dental practices have reported no decline in bookings.
Among them was Kite Street Dental practice manager Shelona Palmer who said population growth could be contributing to a need for more dentists in Orange.
"As a practice we are still as busy as ever," Ms Palmer said.
"I think our population growth is helping here in Orange. A lot of new people are coming to the area."
Ms Palmer said multiple dental and oral health positions have been advertised across the region including at Kite Street Dental as well as the Charles Sturt University which has multiple lecturer positions available.
She said the need for more dentists in Orange has been an issue for the past 12-18 months.
"COVID did push us back a lot as well," she said.
Advertisement
"We were forced to shut for a few weeks and that did create a bit of a backlog of check ups and cleans too."
McAnulty-Manickam Dental practice practice principals Sabrina Manickam and Tim McAnulty said dentistry has always been a discretionary spend for people but other regional NSW dentists appear to be as busy as those in Orange at the moment.
"We're not experiencing any reduction in appointments at all," Dr Manickam said.
"We have three associates working for us."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.