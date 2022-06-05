Central Western Daily
Breaking

Orange MP Phil Donato tests positive for COVID-19

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated June 5 2022 - 1:01am, first published 12:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Donato at his office on Byng Street last Monday. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

Orange MP Phil Donato has tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Deputy Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.