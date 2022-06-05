Orange MP Phil Donato has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shooters Fishers and Farmers member confirmed the news on Sunday morning after testing positive on a rapid antigen test.
"It looks like COVID finally caught up with me," Mr Donato said in a statement on Facebook.
He confirmed to the Central Western Daily on Sunday morning he's feeling "not too bad".
"Flu-like symptoms, mild temps, aches and pains ... (but) nothing too bad," he added.
"No worse than other flus I have had."
Mr Donato was to hold his June Mr Perfect barbecue at Cook Park on Sunday, but he confirmed that won't be going ahead.
