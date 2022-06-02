Making promises (and then breaking them) to build infrastructure that will improve services for people west of the divide is endemic of governments and we should expect nothing less.
A particularly disappointing part about this latest announcement - (to potentially delay work on the Great Western Highway upgrade) - is that there has been so much money spent over the past 20 years to patch, repair and widen long sections of the highway over the mountains and it has made very little difference to the commute time, because we still have to contend with traffic lights and school zones etc.
Advertisement
Surely that money could have been much better spent on a series of tunnels that would make a real difference to private and tourist commute times, not to mention productivity gains through much improved freight delivery.
I see this as more of the short-sighted views that are typical of our governments.
It has, and always will be, about looking after the votes, and of course we simply don't have enough votes to matter.
This country needs a leader with vision and the guts to deliver it.
Unfortunately I don't think I'll live long enough to see it.
Quite frankly, I think Councillor Duffy should do the decent thing and resign.
Given that he later stood by the comment, it was not frivolous and represents a genuine antagonism to the cycling community.
Accordingly, his comment is totally unacceptable and unbecoming of a Councillor, especially since he serves on traffic committees.
Vehicles travelling from Prince Street onto the Mitchell Highway at the lights at the moment have two lanes - one for the left-hand turn and one for the right-hand turn.
Due to the nature of the intersection, there is minimal traffic turning left back into the city.
The majority of traffic turns right to either head over to Forbes and Parkes via Forbes Road or to Molong and Dubbo via the Mitchell Highway.
Traffic queues for the right-hand turn during peak hour, and it's pretty bad.
It would be ideal for council to add the left lane as another option for those looking to turn right. It'd enable more lane space for the traffic looking to turn right, shortening queues at the intersection and allowing drivers willing to go to Forbes and Parkes to not have to change lanes immediately after making the right turn.
From a Road Safety Audit perspective, there seems to be plenty of space for heavy vehicles to manoeuvre the right-hand turn.
The only work required is to add a right hand turn delineation over the intersection and a right-hand turn arrow.
Advertisement
I am at a loss to work out why Orange City Council would spend so much money on putting decent lighting in Elephant Park and then not turn most of them on after dark.
Basically a pointless exercise.
The toilets, which are locked around sundown, have their lights on all night.
Could you please activate all of the lighting in Elephant Park after dark?
From the latest reports, there will be 10 First Nations People in the current parliament. I would have thought that would be the way to give a voice to the First Nations People.
Advertisement
Mudgee has fantastic fenced dog parks, segregated for large or small dogs as well as ample parking. Would like to see both out at Bloomfield precinct.
Rebuild and expand it. Let Orange City Counil own and run it. Perhaps another location, but we need a facility like this and can clearly afford it.
Is the world pumping too much iron? June 1 marks the start of World Haemochromatosis Week.
Haemochromatosis is the most common genetic disorder in Australia and causes your body to absorb too much iron from food.
It is easy to test, simple to treat but tragic to ignore because the excess iron overloads body tissues, damages organs and can cause premature death.
Many people suffer the effects of haemochromatosis without being diagnosed because early symptoms are common with other conditions and include tiredness and aching joints.
Advertisement
When detected early haemochromatosis can be managed easily through blood donations and is no barrier to a normal life or life expectancy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.