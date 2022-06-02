Central Western Daily
Home/Comment/Opinion

Central Western Daily, letters to the editor | June 3

Updated June 2 2022 - 11:37am, first published 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLAN: The Great Western Highway upgrade between Lithgow and Katoomba upgrade work in 2019, with (insert) Transport for NSW western region director Alistair Lunn, then Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, Nationals MLC Sam Farraway and Orange City Council's technical services director Wayne Gailey looking over the plans.

Making promises (and then breaking them) to build infrastructure that will improve services for people west of the divide is endemic of governments and we should expect nothing less.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.