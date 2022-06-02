The Australian Red Cross is making an urgent plea for blood donations, as emergency stocks run down to just two days.
Bad weather and a rampant flu season have curbed new bookings in the Central West, while cancellation rates have spiked to nearly 50 per cent.
"Supply is in sharp decline ... we need as many people as we can get," Orange Donor Centre Manager Liesa Pansini said.
Appointments for the Lifeblood facility on Kite Street can be booked online, and take approximately one hour from check-in to milkshake.
A mobile centre will be in Bathurst between June 4 and 8, before heading to Canowindra, Molong, Wellington, Cowra, and Grenfell later in the month.
Orange local Katrina Young gave blood on Wednesday morning: "It's really easy to do and easy to book ... you're in and out quickly, and you get a snack afterwards."
"I've done it on and off over many years, because I see the need ... My sister has been in that situation ... so if I can help a little bit I'll do it."
According to the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, every donation has the potential to save "up to three lives."
"There are patients in hospital right now relying on blood for cancer treatment, surgery, accidents, and complicated births," executive Cath Stone said.
There is no longer a required wait time after a flu vaccine, however COVID recoverees must wait seven days before giving blood.
