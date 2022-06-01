Police have charged a man with negligent driving and failing to submit a blood sample after a fatal crash near Cobar on Monday.
Emergency services were called to the Barrier Highway at Canbelego, 50 kilometres east of Cobar, about 8.40pm on Monday, after reports a Holden Rodeo utility, a Jeep Cherokee and a Kenworth road train had collided.
The Holden driver, a 41-year-old man from Broken Hill, died at the scene.
Police will allege the Jeep driver - a 28-year-old man from Chipping Norton - refused to undergo testing, struggling with police and hospital staff.
He was taken to Cobar Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death) and refuse or fail to submit to taking of blood sample.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Cobar Local Court on Wednesday, June 29.
Two passengers in the Holden, a 33-year-old woman and a six-year-old child, were taken to Cobar District Hospital before being transferred to Dubbo Hospital for further treatment.
The Jeep driver and the truck driver - a 65-year-old man from Dubbo - escaped injury and were taken to Cobar District Hospital.
