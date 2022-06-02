Central Western Daily

Rodney Williams faces court himself with hunting knife after confusing fireworks for gunfire

By Court Reporter
June 2 2022 - 8:30pm
IN COURT: Late night fireworks sparked an armed confrontation among residents in Orange. FILE PHOTO

A man who was arrested at gun point following a dispute between multiple-armed people over fireworks being let off just before 2am has faced Orange Local Court.

