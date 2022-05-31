A 24-year-old man has become the fifth person charged by Organised Crime Squad detectives investigating the supply of illicit drugs in the state's Central West.
NSW Police arrested the man in Sydney's west on Tuesday and he was taken to St Marys Police Station where he was charged with 10 offences.
He's been hit with four counts of supply prohibited drug, five counts of supply cannabis more than indictable amount and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
Police will allege in court the man supplied more than 30 kilograms of cannabis and amounts of methylamphetamine and cocaine between May, 2021 and February this year.
It's also alleged the man used his position within the greyhound racing industry to transport prohibited drugs between Sydney and the Central West during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The Cranebrook man was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court on Tuesday.
He's the latest person charged after police formed Strike Force Grighton in an attempt to bring down an alleged criminal syndicate involved in the supply of illicit drugs in the state's Central West, including Orange.
Investigations began in April 2021, and the extensive operation has included officers attached to the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad, the NSW Crime Commission (NSWCC), the Greyhound Welfare Integrity Commission and the Dubbo Region Enforcement Squad and Central West Police District.
Throughout the investigation, detectives seized 34kg of cannabis and other prohibited drugs.
So far, police have charged five men - aged 23, 24, 25, 37 and 38 - over their alleged roles in the incident. All remain before the courts.
