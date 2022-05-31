Central Western Daily
Breaking

Organised Crime Squad detectives charge fifth man with allegedly smuggling drugs into Central West

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:41am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHARGED: So far, five men all under the age of 40, have been charged by police with allegedly smuggling drugs into the Central West. Photot: FILE

A 24-year-old man has become the fifth person charged by Organised Crime Squad detectives investigating the supply of illicit drugs in the state's Central West.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Deputy Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.