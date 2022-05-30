news, local-news,

The Mitchell Highway is closed in an eastbound direction following a truck crash between Orange and Bathurst on Monday morning. As at 2pm on Monday, Live Traffic says the crash occurred near The Rocks at around 10.30am on May 30, and the highway has been closed to eastbound traffic since then. Emergency services are on the scene of the crash as work continues to clear the road. Transport for NSW recommends motorists exercise caution and allow extra travel time, while diversions are also in place. Motorists looking to head east should use Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway as an alternative through Blayney. It is suitable for all vehicles. Regular commuters on the Mitchell Highway have experienced delays along that stretch of road to Bathurst for months due to extensive roadwork in the area.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/cd093402-75a5-4337-88c0-85cd603ed125.jpg/r0_180_4256_2585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg