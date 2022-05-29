subscribers-only,

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city. On Thursday, Jude was at Orange City Council for National Sorry Day. Then, on Friday she was at the Lighting of the Flame of Hope ceremony. On Friday, Jude also went along to Orange Cellars for a beer tasting, with former NRL star Josh Morris in attendance. She then went to the Agrestic Grocer, where Clancy Pye was playing. Jude also went to Canobolas High School for a trivia night fundraiser. On Saturday, Jude was at Towac Park for the Food Tuck Funfair. She also went to the Gladstone for a rugby welcome. Jude then went to the Civic Theatre to catch some people before the Human Nature concert.

