IT'S a win-wine situation when you can turn your food waste into your afternoon tipple and here in Orange, we can do that. Satirical journalist Craig Reucassel, best known for ABC programs The Chaser's War on Everything, The Checkout and most recently War on Waste visited Orange on Sunday as a guest of The Rotary Club of Orange for its Sustainable Living Expo at the showground "There's been so many people asking some really good questions, they've obviously been thinking about it quite a lot," Reucassel said yesterday after his first session at the Expo, based on climate change. "It's good to be at an expo like this, there are so many questions like 'I want to get an electric car but I need to solve this question and this question...'," Before visiting Orange on Sunday Reucassel researched the city's record on recycling and he gave us a tick on solar power which he believes has been embraced by farming and businesses as well as households in Orange since 2007. "Orange has a huge amount - 40 megawatts of power," he said. "So that's 40,000 tonnes of CO2 a year that's been gotten rid of just by households and business putting on solar - that's amazing and more than lot of other areas." On the downside, Reucassel, who studied Orange's 2020 waste audit, believes a lot of food waste was going into the red bin when it could go into the green. "Orange is ahead of the curve on things like green FOGO (Food Organics Garden Organics) and that kind of thing. "[But] I know a lot of people don't use their green bin for their food scraps and you've got to do that! It's so much better, it leads to a huge benefit overall," he said explaining food waste can boost compost. "[Compost] goes to wineries so basically use your food waste to create wine ..." Plastic recycling is also an area Orange could also do better but overall, Reucassel said residents seemed engaged in a greener future. Rotary of Orange's John Mills said the club had a commitment to run a sustainable living event since 2008 with this year's putting the spotlight on electric vehicles with more than a dozen on display. "We think we're sort of at the start of the electric car revolution. Even though there's delays getting vehicles into Australia, it's moving." This year the club joined the Expo with its Sunday markets hoping the events would complement each other.

