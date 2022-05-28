news, local-news,

A new drama series will begin filming near Orange in June. Ten Pound Poms is a co-production between BBC and Stan and will use Carcoar as its backdrop early on in the six-episode series. Filming in the town - which is a 40 minute drive from Orange and ten from Blayney - will start on Thursday, June 2 and go for "a couple of weeks at least", according to an agent associated with the production. The series follows a group of Brits as they leave post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure in Australia. BAFTA-winning Danny Brocklehurst is the creator of the show and said it was a "bold character piece" touching on what it meant to start over again. "It asks questions about success and failure, identity, parenthood and belonging," he said. "The assisted migration programme is a little-known part of British and Australian history but offers endless stories about the people who travelled to the other side of the world in search of a better life. "I couldn't be more delighted to be making the show with the BBC, Eleven and Stan." The series is currently in pre-production, with filming schedules and locations still being locked in. But the Central Western Daily has been told that the entire production is expected to run from June 2 until September 23, although not all of that time will be spent in Carcoar. The series will be produced by Eleven (Sex Education, Red Rose) and will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and as a Stan Original Series in Australia. A release date has not been announced. Extras for the series are still being sought, with men aged between 20 and 50 and women between 50 and 70 needed. Those wishing to apply can contact Alanna Perry at alannaperry1@icloud.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/6b5a3430-62ac-4b3d-b5cc-2846ee140ac7.png/r1_0_1911_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg