IT might be free in a week or so but it appears Orange residents are happy to pay for an influenza vaccination in a bid to protect themselves from the virus. Earlier this week the media announced flu vaccinations would be free to all NSW residents, in line with Queensland and Victoria, but Orange doctors and pharmacies are still waiting on more guidance. Peter Smith TerryWhite Chemmart owner, pharmacist Kate Grey admitted she had concerns pharmacies could become overwhelmed in circumstances similar to those created by the federal government's rushed COVID vaccination roll-out. "We know that is is being discussed at a high level, at the moment they're trying to work out the logistics of it," she said. "We expect some sort of an announcement [on Friday] but there are no guarantees." At the moment, children between 6 months and 5 years, pregnant women, Indigenous people, people 65 and over and people with medical risk (such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease) are eligible for a free flu jab. Ms Grey said people outside those categories were generally pro-active, with her pharmacy administering eight shots to walk-in customer by 10am on Friday, while it also had 20 bookings. "At the moment the general community are concerned enough that they are happy to pay at this point in time. It certainly hasn't deterred anyone, there doesn't seem to be anyone saying 'I'll wait until next week and get it for free'. "There's too much flu around. It's exploding, it's exponential at the moment. People are saying 'I just want to be immunised'." At the end of April there were less than 50 notifications for the flu according to Western NSW Local Health District figures. That number had swelled to 273 on Wednesday. Ms Grey said stock was also a sticking point for pharmacies with the majority having purchased what they needed for the oncoming season. Anson Street Medical's business manager Joanne McRae was also waiting for more information from the NSW Government on the free vaccination rollout. "We've seen some media statements relating to free flu vaccination across the population but we've heard, or read nothing about how it would work, when it starts or if people should book," she said. "We look forward to getting that information." Ms McRae said a free shot might help people understand the importance of protection from the virus. "People who are well-informed about the benefits of vaccination have probably already got their flu vaccination this year and I'm not sure, for some people there is a price barrier but maybe other people aren't aware of how important it is. "If this is going to help them get over that hurdle then I think it's a great initiative." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GMKvK84M5A5FHV7YRfPyDf/4d3ee08e-5a91-4d4e-ac65-81aba77c90ed.jpg/r1_0_618_349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg