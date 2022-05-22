subscribers-only,

Central Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city. On Friday Jude was at the Sydney Writers Festival held at the Orange Regional Gallery. On Friday evening Jude was back at the Gallery for an exhibition by Steve Lopes and Derek Whitehead. Jude then went to Philip Shaw Winery for The Huddle Open Air Cinema. On Saturday Jude was at the Emus Rugby Club Ladies Day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3AmbFGhdyb76ViYQTbA6ES4/42ab8e8a-2915-4a43-adbf-6795f753cf17.JPG/r0_252_5568_3398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg