THE sharks might be circling The Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce but Member for Calare Andrew Gee won't be one of them. Deputy leader David Littleproud, an advocate for climate change, is being tipped to challenge Mr Joyce when The Nationals' leadership comes up in the party room on Monday while former leader Michael McCormack was also reported to be considering his options. "So far Barnaby is the only confirmed candidate and we'll just have to wait and see if there are any others. I won't be throwing my hat in the ring," Mr Gee said in a statement on Thursday. He said he would wait until the debate before deciding who to support and would make his decision based on what he felt was best for the bush and Calare. "The situation should become clearer over the next couple of days," he said. Mr Gee did agree the next three years would be testing for the Coalition with sections of the Liberal party believing its alliance with The Nationals was to blame for the Coalition's routing on Saturday, and the rise of the so-called Teal Independents, on a strong Climate Change platform. The Nationals retained all 10 of their seats in the lower house. "There is going to be a lot of soul searching as to what went wrong The blame game is never a good look and trying to blame other parties for the misfortune of your own misses the point," Mr Gee said. "To me one of the key lessons from the election for all major parties is the need to set out a clear vision for Australia and show voters that you believe in something higher than just winning elections. "We have to get back to that. "Gaining and holding on to political power can never be an end in itself and I think political parties ignore this fundamental principle at their peril. "If you create good policy, the politics should take care of itself." Mr Gee believes he highlighted that stance when recently speaking out in support of veterans' affairs. "Setting out a clear vision backed by solid policy that moves the nation forward is the point at which the rebuilding needs to begin." Mr Gee said he did not envy incoming Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton, especially on the issue of reunification of the Coalition. "Time will tell if he's got the right stuff." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

