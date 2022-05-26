news, local-news,

Fans of NRL star Josh Morris will be able to meet him in person - and grab a selfie - at a special event in Orange this Friday, May 27. The footy legend who retired from the game last year is in town for a meet and greet at Orange Cellars to promote his new beer, Cattleman's Lager. Morris, also known by his nickname, Jmoz, will be available to sign autographs for the kids, take photos and have a chat. There'll also be a Cattleman's Brewing Co merchandise giveaway, and a chance for the adults to taste the newly modified recipe for Cattleman's Lager Mid-Strength beer. Morris teamed up with twin brother Brett, NSW Blues team mate Trent Hodkinson and a bunch of friends to launch Cattleman's Brewing Co late last year. The group had long talked about making their own beer, and came up with a traditional style brew that was mid strength. "We are all getting old, full strength beer just doesn't work for us old men now, so we turned to mid-strength a few years back," Josh Morris told liquor industry news service, The Shout last year. At this stage, the lager is available in only a few select country NSW locations, including Orange Cellars. Following the original launch, they've tweaked the recipe slightly and will showcase the new modified version in Orange. "Orange Cellars has been a stockist of our beer from early on and have shown great support for our business starting out," said Cattleman's Brewing Co Director Brendan Rolls. "We also want to give back to our customers out West by doing a meet and greet with Josh Morris, allowing them to try the new beer and enjoy a different side to Josh and our brand." Josh Morris retired from NRL last year after a stellar career that saw him play for Sydney Roosters, the St George Illawarra Dragons, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks. He also played for the Country Origin, Prime Minister's XIII, New South Wales State of Origin and NRL All Stars sides. He announced his retirement in August 2021, following a hamstring injury he suffered playing for Sydney Roosters against Parramatta. The beer tasting and meet and greet will be held at Orange Cellars, 133 Lords Place, from 4-7pm on Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/60bf1c44-6c68-4877-8560-9dd5cdd4ab21.jpg/r0_29_800_481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg