Jeanswest is relocating from the Orange City Centre where it has served customers for more than a decade.
The clothes shop is moving across the road to Orange Central Square.
Store manager Jess Thompson said the shop will move next to the Telstra shop and opposite the Coffee Club near the Summer Street doors.
"We are excited for the move, it's a big change," Mrs Thompson said.
"We are excited for our returning customers as well as some new customers coming through."
The existing shop will shut at 4pm on Saturday and will reopen at the new location at 9am on Thursday, June 2.
To celebrate the reopening a spin the wheel promotion will run on Thursday. Participants can spin the wheel to win vouchers to be used at the store with prizes including discounts, $15 and $30 vouchers, or deals to buy two pairs of jeans and getting the third free.
She said the new shop will be vertical rather than horizontal and it will have the same trading hours, 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday, except Thursdays when it will be open until 7pm, it will also open from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sundays.
Specialty agricultural supply business Silmac is hosting an open day on Friday and Saturday.
Silmac manager Michael MacMahon said the idea of the open day is to welcome people to the Leewood Drive site and demonstrate the expanded product range.
Mr MacMahon said they planned to hold an open day when they first relocated but then COVID hit so the plans were postponed.
"[We want to] let people know we are running out of a bigger and better premises and let people know that we are running a better range that we have in the past," he said.
The open days will include sausage sizzles, with gold coin donations to go to Housing Plus.
There will also be giveaways and guest speakers on farm, residential and electric fencing, livestock health and vaccinations, livestock worm testing, as well as Stony Creek Clothing.
The open days will take place between 10am and 2pm on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, from 9am and noon.
Blooms The Chemist Orange has won an award at the company's Retail Managers of the Year awards.
Erin Long was awarded a Shining Light Award recognising her ability to deliver exceptional customer service and consistently contribute to the pharmacy's group's growth.
She also came runner up for Training Champion of the Year Award.
The awards were announced as part of a three-day conference and ceremony to recognise the work of the company's retail managers.
Now in its 14th year, the conference places emphasis on improving the skills of retail managers, by providing additional training and knowledge for retail and people management.
The top award announced last Monday went to Forestville's Kim Spencer.
Blooms The Chemist's CEO Emmanuel Vavoulas said building a strong internal culture was a key priority for the company.
"After a few years of disruption, we are delighted to again host the conference in person and acknowledge together the enormous contribution our retail managers bring to the business and their communities," he said.
