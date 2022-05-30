Central Western Daily

MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Jeanswest to move, Silmac open days, award for Blooms Orange manager

By Tanya Marschke
May 30 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RELOCATING: Jeanswest employees Amanda Selwood, Robyn Travis, Jessica Thompson. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

Jeanswest is relocating from the Orange City Centre where it has served customers for more than a decade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.