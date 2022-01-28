news, local-news,

A commitment to making healthcare accessible to all has helped an Orange pharmacy be recognised as one of the top pharmacies in Australia. Blooms The Chemist Orange is one of six finalists selected from more than 2000 nominations in this year's Pharmacy Guild of Australia Pharmacy of the Year awards. The pharmacy has a strong focus on disadvantaged patients, including those in lower socioeconomic groups and the homeless, and has gone out of its way to find innovative options to make sure they can access medications and pharmacy services. Proprietor Melanie Moses said Blooms had created a compassionate loan scheme for patients who are experiencing financial hardships, as well as offering Centrepay options. It also recently collaborated with Housing Plus to implement the Medications for Homeless Persons Project, which sees homeless people receive free medication. There's a focus on Aboriginal health, too, and the pharmacy works closely with the Orange Aboriginal Medical Centre. Ms Moses, who grew up in Dubbo, said she'd always been passionate about access to good healthcare in the country. "I want people to feel they have dignity and respect, and to reduce their barriers to improving their health outcomes. "Because if we can help at that part, then it potentially prevents larger costs for people down the track in terms of hospitalisation or more serious outcomes if their health is not managed." The spot in the finals adds to a growing list of accolades for Blooms the Chemist Orange, which has previously won Store of the Year, Retail Manager of the Year and Customer Service Awards. Ms Moses was also recently named as Orange Parkinson Support Group's community hero for 2021. She said the national recognition was good for the pharmacy and her team of 25 staff. "I like that it's a team effort and everyone at work is being recognised for their commitment," she said. Pharmacy of the Year winners will be announced at the 2022 APP Conference, held on March 24-27 at the Gold Coast Convention Centre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/3a00ea6d-29b8-4086-832d-cbf9746f5c41.jpg/r105_357_2261_1575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg