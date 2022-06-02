Millthorpe's Commercial Hotel reopens with new faces behind the bar

Millthorpe's Commercial Hotel has had a difficult re-birth since siblings Andrew and Kath Logan first purchased and then began the rejuvenation of the hotel in early 2020.
COVID lockdowns and staff shortages have hampered their original plans for the hotel and for a brief period the pair were running the hotel themselves, which they never intended to do.
Advertisement
When they closed the doors at the end of 2021 for a Christmas break, they stayed that way and after they both commenced new jobs, the quest was on to find someone to either lease or purchase the hotel outright.
The pub now has a number of new welcoming faces scurrying around the place and the main two are the new licensees Rod England and Rebekah Sanders.
"I've registered the name 'Millthorpe Brewing Company' and will start to brew locally through a contract brewer before we get everything up and running," he said.
Five years ago Mr England was unsuccessful in an attempt to buy the hotel and is now taking out a 12 month lease. They're not just minding the fort though, they have strong plans to build a successful business for locals and the tourists that flock to the village.
"I used to drink here and love pubs and beer," he said. "We're looking at getting some live music, utilising the beer garden better and on every Sunday each month have a different cuisine on show."
Initial opening hours are from 12 to 10pm Thursday to Saturday and 12pn to 4pm on Sundays.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.